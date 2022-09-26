Waterfall in Chiang Mai Closed Due to Flooding









CHIANG MAI (NNT) – The Mae Klang Waterfall of Doi Inthanon National Park, a popular tourist attraction in Chiang Mai province, has been closed amid heavy downpours and flooding in the area.

Park officials noted that several stores in Chom Thong had sustained major damage as floodwaters inundated the tourist district.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

