September 25, 2022

Heavy flooding in Chiang Mai on Friday morning

Floods in Chiang Mai. Photo: Shinsuke Ikegame / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Many areas of the Muang district in Chiang Mai are heavily flooded this morning (Friday) after heavy rain throughout last night.

Police were out in force this morning to direct traffic, which was moving at a snail’s pace, especially on the flooded airport approach road. Motorists leaving the airport were being advised to exit via the cargo terminal building and the Lotus intersection on Chiang Mai-Hod Road.

By Thai PBS World

