Heavy flooding in Chiang Mai on Friday morning









Many areas of the Muang district in Chiang Mai are heavily flooded this morning (Friday) after heavy rain throughout last night.

Police were out in force this morning to direct traffic, which was moving at a snail’s pace, especially on the flooded airport approach road. Motorists leaving the airport were being advised to exit via the cargo terminal building and the Lotus intersection on Chiang Mai-Hod Road.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





