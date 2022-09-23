Chiang Mai Chosen as World Festival And Event City For 2022

Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep sits on top of the Doi Suthep hill. Photo: whyyan / .flickr.









CHIANG MAI (NNT) – The International Festivals And Events Association (IFEA) has selected Chiang Mai as one of the five “World Festival And Event Cities” for 2022.

Chiang Mai, along with five other cities worldwide, received the title at the 65th Annual IFEA Convention, Expo & Retreat.

Chiang Mai deputy governor Worayarn Boonyanarat and Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) northern division director Jutha Tharachai represented the city during the convention, which was held in McAllen, Texas, from September 19-21, 2022.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

