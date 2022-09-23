Former Myanmar beauty queen ‘detained’ at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Immigration and Baggage Claim signs at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Twang Dunga / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









A former Myanmar beauty queen has been denied entry and detained at Suvarnabhumi airport, immigration authorities said yesterday.

Miss Grand International Myanmar 2020, Thaw Nandar Aung, aka Han Lay, was not arrested as earlier reported by some media outlets, Deputy Immigration Bureau chief Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong told the Bangkok Post.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

