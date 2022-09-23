September 25, 2022

Former Myanmar beauty queen ‘detained’ at Suvarnabhumi Airport

2 days ago TN
Baggage Claim signs at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Immigration and Baggage Claim signs at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Twang Dunga / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




A former Myanmar beauty queen has been denied entry and detained at Suvarnabhumi airport, immigration authorities said yesterday.

Miss Grand International Myanmar 2020, Thaw Nandar Aung, aka Han Lay, was not arrested as earlier reported by some media outlets, Deputy Immigration Bureau chief Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong told the Bangkok Post.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Ya Ba tablets

139kg of crystal meth, speed pills seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok and Nonthaburi

3 days ago TN
Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall

Grand Palace Arranges Space for Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

4 days ago TN
Bangkok back street, street, spoi

Man held in Bangkok police custody for possessing six piranha fish for sale

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chiang Mai old city wall

City wall in Chiang Mai partially collapses after heavy rain

1 hour ago TN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Thailand condemns meme about selling organs and buying iPhone 14

15 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

70-year-old Australian man allegedly punched in the face by tourist in Pattaya

1 day ago TN
Clouds over Bangkok

Tropical storm Noru forecast to hit Thailand on Tuesday

1 day ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Chainat

Flood Warning Issued for Downstream Residents

1 day ago TN