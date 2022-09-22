No More Antigen Tests or Vaccination Evidence Required on Visitors









BANGKOK, Sept 22 (TNA) – Visitors will not have to undergo antigen tests or show their vaccination evidence when health authorities redefine COVID-19 as a communicable disease under surveillance on Oct 1.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the National Communicable Disease Committee resolved to consider COVID-19 as a communicable disease under surveillance instead of a dangerous communicable disease. Officials concerned in all provinces would adjust their action plans and measures related to COVID-19 accordingly, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

