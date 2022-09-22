September 25, 2022

New Disease Framework Drawn Up for Endemic COVID-19

3 days ago TN
Social distancing on buses to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand

Social distancing on buses to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) of Thailand has approved a management strategy for Covid-19, which is set to become an endemic disease under surveillance in October.

The Ministry of Public Health has downgraded Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to an endemic disease subject to surveillance under communicable disease law B.E. 2558 as published in the Royal Gazette, effective October 1, 2022, and lasting until September 30, 2023.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Thailand condemns meme about selling organs and buying iPhone 14

15 hours ago TN
Clouds over Bangkok

Tropical storm Noru forecast to hit Thailand on Tuesday

1 day ago TN
Hyundai Kona electric car at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 at IMPACT Challenger hall in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi

Buyers have ordered 17,068 Electric Vehicles with Tax Incentives

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chiang Mai old city wall

City wall in Chiang Mai partially collapses after heavy rain

1 hour ago TN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Thailand condemns meme about selling organs and buying iPhone 14

15 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

70-year-old Australian man allegedly punched in the face by tourist in Pattaya

1 day ago TN
Clouds over Bangkok

Tropical storm Noru forecast to hit Thailand on Tuesday

1 day ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Chainat

Flood Warning Issued for Downstream Residents

1 day ago TN