New Disease Framework Drawn Up for Endemic COVID-19

BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) of Thailand has approved a management strategy for Covid-19, which is set to become an endemic disease under surveillance in October.

The Ministry of Public Health has downgraded Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to an endemic disease subject to surveillance under communicable disease law B.E. 2558 as published in the Royal Gazette, effective October 1, 2022, and lasting until September 30, 2023.

