Thailand to issue COVID-19 reclassification measures this Friday

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is expected to announce a series of measures this Friday, in line with the reclassification of COVID-19 as an “infectious disease under watch”, as Thailand officially moves into a post-pandemic era from October 1st.

The Thai Ministry of Public Health issued two announcements on Monday to reclassify COVID-19 from a “dangerous infectious disease” to an “infectious disease under watch”, effective from October 1st, as the COVID-19 situation in the country is steadily improving, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul today (Wednesday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

