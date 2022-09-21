September 21, 2022

Tourists Urged to Report Unwilling Taxi Drivers

14 hours ago TN
Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourist Police Bureau has advised passengers rejected by taxi drivers to take photos of their license numbers and report them through the bureau’s 1155 hotline.

Bureau Spokesperson Apichat Suriboony said drivers who refuse passengers are damaging the nation’s tourism industry and reputation. He added that tourist police will work with officials from the Department of Land Transport to punish such drivers for the lack of professionalism.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



