Tourists Urged to Report Unwilling Taxi Drivers









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourist Police Bureau has advised passengers rejected by taxi drivers to take photos of their license numbers and report them through the bureau’s 1155 hotline.

Bureau Spokesperson Apichat Suriboony said drivers who refuse passengers are damaging the nation’s tourism industry and reputation. He added that tourist police will work with officials from the Department of Land Transport to punish such drivers for the lack of professionalism.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





