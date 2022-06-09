June 9, 2022

Taxi driver arrested for reportedly beating Chinese tourist in Bangkok

14 hours ago TN
Patpong Night Market in Bangkok

Taxis at Patpong Night Market in Bangkok. Photo: Juan Antonio Segal / flickr.




A male taxi driver reportedly confessed to the Makkasan Police on Sunday, June 5th, after being caught on dashcam video beating a Chinese tourist near the RCA entertainment area of Bangkok on Saturday, June 4th.

The driver was caught on dashcam at around 1:10 AM. attacking the seemingly drunk tourist, aged around 50 and who wasn’t identified to the Thai press, to the ground. According to a witness who delivered the footage to Makkasan Police, both of them were reportedly talking furiously, assumingly disagreeing about the price, before the customer allegedly angrily punched the taxi vehicle.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

The canal of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in Bangkok

Convicts to Resume Sewer Cleaning in Bangkok

2 days ago TN
Toyota Commuter ambulance in Thailand

More Suspects Wanted for Transporting Speed Pills on Ambulance to Bangkok

2 days ago TN
Thai people wearing a mask in the public during COVID-19 pandemic

No masks outdoors to be proposed by new Bangkok Governor

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Klong Prem Central prison in Bangkok

Thousands of cannabis offenders being released, but not all

14 hours ago TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Thailand’s Cannabis and Hemp Bill sails through 1st reading in Lower House

14 hours ago TN
Busy road in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

‘Move on from COVID’ in Mid-June: Health Ministry

14 hours ago TN
Bar girls at Pattaya Walking Street

Nightlife Venues Start Hiring After COVID Relaxation

14 hours ago TN
Main Road in Sriracha, Chonburi

Parent sues Sri Racha teacher for the hospitalization of his 12-year-old daughter after making her do 60 squat jumps

14 hours ago TN