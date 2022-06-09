Taxi driver arrested for reportedly beating Chinese tourist in Bangkok









A male taxi driver reportedly confessed to the Makkasan Police on Sunday, June 5th, after being caught on dashcam video beating a Chinese tourist near the RCA entertainment area of Bangkok on Saturday, June 4th.

The driver was caught on dashcam at around 1:10 AM. attacking the seemingly drunk tourist, aged around 50 and who wasn’t identified to the Thai press, to the ground. According to a witness who delivered the footage to Makkasan Police, both of them were reportedly talking furiously, assumingly disagreeing about the price, before the customer allegedly angrily punched the taxi vehicle.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





