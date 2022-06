PHUKET: Police charged three foreigners with recklessness causing death related to the high-rise plunge of a Russian woman in Patong district late last month.

Pol Lt Gen Amphon Buarapphon, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, said on Wednesday that American S. A., 38, Jordanian A. A., 28, and Russian N. K., 35, faced the charge.

