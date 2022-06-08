Time to ‘move on’, declare COVID-19 endemic: Anutin









Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday declared his ministry’s determination to “move on”, to downgrade Covid-19 to an endemic disease and allow people to return to a normal life, but did not give a definite time frame.

The public health minister was speaking at a “meet the press” session in the presence senior ministry officials, including public health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





