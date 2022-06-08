June 8, 2022

Time to ‘move on’, declare COVID-19 endemic: Anutin

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019. Photo: NBT.




Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday declared his ministry’s determination to “move on”, to downgrade Covid-19 to an endemic disease and allow people to return to a normal life, but did not give a definite time frame.

The public health minister was speaking at a “meet the press” session in the presence senior ministry officials, including public health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit.

