Four Turkish men have been arrested on Koh Samui for illegalling operating a parasailing and paragliding business on Koh Samui.

The men were arrested on Friday after tourist police officers received video footage taken by locals which showed the paragliding taking place on Lamai beach, and which it was said could be a danger to people on the beach.

