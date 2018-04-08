PM stresses importance of secondary cities to tourism growth

Sunday, April 8, 2018
BANGKOK, 8th April 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed tourism related agencies to promote destinations in 55 secondary cities.

Government Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said today the prime minister has praised the period TV series “Love Destiny” for boosting tourism and triggering Thai citizens’ curiosity in their culture and history. Historic destinations have seen a huge influx of tourists, Thai and foreign, donning traditional costumes which resemble those worn in the Ayutthayan period.

