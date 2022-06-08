Some Restrictions Remain despite Cannabis Legalization: Prayut









BANGKOK, June 8 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said some restrictions remained in effect to govern the use of hemp and cannabis although they will be removed from the government’s narcotic list on June 9.

Regarding the legalization of hemp and cannabis, Gen Prayut said people would be allowed to grow and use the plants but their use would not be completely liberalized because the abuse of cannabis was harmful.

