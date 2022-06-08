June 8, 2022

Joe Ferrari and subordinates get life imprisonment for torturing suspect to death

Dismissed former superintendent of Nakhon Sawan police, Thitisan “Joe Ferrari” Uttanaphon and five former subordinates were sentenced to life in prison today (Wednesday), in connection with the death by torture of a drug suspect in their custody at the Muang district police station in August last year.

A seventh police officer was given five years and four months, because he was not involved in the fatal torture of the victim.

By Thai PBS World

