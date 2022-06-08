Iranian Embassy Rejects Allegations of ‘Iranian Spy’









BANGKOK, June 8 (TNA) – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bangkok categorically rejects and denounces baseless allegations made by a media outlet in Bangkok about Iran and Iranian citizens, it said in a press release issued on Monday.

The press release came after the Thai media outlet published the news about the security alert, citing a police source, who said the Royal Thai Police issued a secret order to its officials to keep an eye for spies from Iran after one Iranian national was arrested in Indonesia.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

