June 6, 2022

Royal Thai Police on Alert for Possible Iranian Spies

5 hours ago TN
Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: Päivi & Santeri Kannisto.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has issued an order for all police nationwide to monitor for possible Iranian spies following an arrest in Indonesia that prompted security concerns.

All related security agencies have reportedly been instructed to closely monitor the movements of Iranian nationals and certain Thai Muslims suspected of conducting espionage work in the kingdom.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said an order was issued to the RTP’s Special Branch, the Central Investigation Bureau, the Metropolitan Police Bureau, and all nine Provincial Police Regions to maintain vigilance.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy

Opposition to call for censure debate against Prayut, selected ministers in mid-June

5 hours ago TN
Bangkok LGBT Pride Parade

Pride Parade Returns to Bangkok

11 hours ago TN
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Former Minister Kobsak Pootrakool Warns of New Economic Crisis

11 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Royal Thai Police on Alert for Possible Iranian Spies

5 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy

Opposition to call for censure debate against Prayut, selected ministers in mid-June

5 hours ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Cannabis plant give-away in Buri Ram

11 hours ago TN
Bangkok LGBT Pride Parade

Pride Parade Returns to Bangkok

11 hours ago TN
Thai people wearing a mask in the public during COVID-19 pandemic

No masks outdoors to be proposed by new Bangkok Governor

11 hours ago TN