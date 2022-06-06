Opposition to call for censure debate against Prayut, selected ministers in mid-June

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









Opposition parties will submit a motion to the House of Representatives on June 15th seeking a no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Chan-o-cha and a number of other ministers, opposition chief whip Suthin Klangsang said today (Monday) after chairing a meeting of opposition whips.

This will be the fourth censure debate against Prayut and his cabinet members, all of whom survived the previous no confidence motions.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





