June 6, 2022

Opposition to call for censure debate against Prayut, selected ministers in mid-June

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy

Opposition parties will submit a motion to the House of Representatives on June 15th seeking a no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Chan-o-cha and a number of other ministers, opposition chief whip Suthin Klangsang said today (Monday) after chairing a meeting of opposition whips.

This will be the fourth censure debate against Prayut and his cabinet members, all of whom survived the previous no confidence motions.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

