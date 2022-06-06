Opposition to call for censure debate against Prayut, selected ministers in mid-June
Opposition parties will submit a motion to the House of Representatives on June 15th seeking a no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Chan-o-cha and a number of other ministers, opposition chief whip Suthin Klangsang said today (Monday) after chairing a meeting of opposition whips.
This will be the fourth censure debate against Prayut and his cabinet members, all of whom survived the previous no confidence motions.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!