June 7, 2022

Prayut arrives in Phuket, visits school to support educational programs

Phuket Airport terminal building

Phuket Airport terminal building. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O’Cha arrived in Phuket this afternoon (June 6th). He first visited the Phuttha Mongkol Nimit School and give educational suggestions and an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) signing for a Partnership School.

The Prime Minister and his delegation arrived at the Phuket International Airport before visiting the Phuttha Mongkol Nimit School which is a free government Buddhist school, in Phuket Town.

