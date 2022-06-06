Prayut arrives in Phuket, visits school to support educational programs









Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O’Cha arrived in Phuket this afternoon (June 6th). He first visited the Phuttha Mongkol Nimit School and give educational suggestions and an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) signing for a Partnership School.

The Prime Minister and his delegation arrived at the Phuket International Airport before visiting the Phuttha Mongkol Nimit School which is a free government Buddhist school, in Phuket Town.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





