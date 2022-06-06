June 6, 2022

Cannabis plant give-away in Buri Ram

Marijuana plant in Thailand

One thousand cannabis plants will be distributed for free to people in Buri Ram starting on Friday, one day after marijuana is officially delisted as a narcotic, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

He said the giveaway, which will last until Sunday at the Chang International Circuit, is a prelude to a nationwide campaign to hand 1 million cannabis seedlings to people to grow at home for cooking and medical use.

