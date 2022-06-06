Cannabis plant give-away in Buri Ram
One thousand cannabis plants will be distributed for free to people in Buri Ram starting on Friday, one day after marijuana is officially delisted as a narcotic, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.
He said the giveaway, which will last until Sunday at the Chang International Circuit, is a prelude to a nationwide campaign to hand 1 million cannabis seedlings to people to grow at home for cooking and medical use.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
