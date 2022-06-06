Pride Parade Returns to Bangkok
BANGKOK, June 6 (TNA) – The Pride Parade resumed on Sunday in Bangkok in 16 years, moving from Wat Khaek to Silom Soi 2, to campaign for gender equality.
The first parade since 2006 celebrated the Pride Month and called for changes to promote gender equality including laws to certify same-sex marriage, gender identities concerning titles and public welfare related to gender identities.
TNA
