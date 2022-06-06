June 6, 2022

No masks outdoors to be proposed by new Bangkok Governor

56 mins ago TN
Thai people wearing a mask in the public during COVID-19 pandemic

Thai people wearing a mask in the public during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has announced that he will propose that that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) allow people in the capital to remove their face masks when outdoors, as daily new COVID-19 infections are decreasing and the economy is recovering.

Currently, face masks are required outside of one’s home, including in schools and workplaces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

