Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand. Photo: UN Women/Ploy Phutpheng / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









PHUKET (NNT) – Phuket province has brought back mask requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19, just one day after allowing masks to be removed in open areas.

Removal of the mask mandate was previously announced and signed by provincial governor Narong Woonciew and was effective June 1.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts