German man returns to Thailand to find his Thai ‘girlfriend’ in Pattaya allegedly stole his Ducati motorbike
A 41-year-old German man returned to Pattaya from Germany after Thailand’s reopening to tourists and the removal of the Test and Go program to find his Thai girlfriend allegedly stole his expensive Ducati motorbike and fled.
A 41-year-old German national, Mr. Peter (real name withheld by local reporters) contacted local reporters yesterday, June 3rd, about his missing Ducati motorbike which he kept in his condominium room in Pattaya where his Thai girlfriend previously stayed and blamed her for stealing it.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
