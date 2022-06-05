June 5, 2022

German man returns to Thailand to find his Thai ‘girlfriend’ in Pattaya allegedly stole his Ducati motorbike

1 hour ago TN
Lufthansa Airbus A380 at Frankfurt airport, Germany

Lufthansa Airbus A380 at Frankfurt airport in Germany. Photo: Steve Jurvetson.




A 41-year-old German man returned to Pattaya from Germany after Thailand’s reopening to tourists and the removal of the Test and Go program to find his Thai girlfriend allegedly stole his expensive Ducati motorbike and fled.

A 41-year-old German national, Mr. Peter (real name withheld by local reporters) contacted local reporters yesterday, June 3rd, about his missing Ducati motorbike which he kept in his condominium room in Pattaya where his Thai girlfriend previously stayed and blamed her for stealing it.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

