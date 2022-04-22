Test & Go Entry Scheme and Compulsory RT-PCR tests to End On May 1









BANGKOK, April 22 (TNA) – The Test & Go entry scheme including its compulsory RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 on arrival will end on May 1 and be replaced with simple self-antigen tests, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Tourism was improving in the country and antigen tests would be more convenient for foreign tourists, he said.

“Besides, COVID-19 control zoning will not have a red zone any longer. The remainder will be orange, green, yellow and blue zones. On May 1 the country will be fully reopen,” the prime minister said after chairing the meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration today.

