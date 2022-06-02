June 5, 2022

2 million meth pills seized from after a wild car chase near Bangkok

23 mins ago
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Pickup, Isuzu D-max belonging to Forensic Science, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.




Police seized more than two million methamphetamine pills from an abandoned van, which had been modified to look like an ambulance, following a car chase involving police from Saraburi province, through Ayutthaya, into Bangkok’s Min Buri area, today (Sunday).

According to the commander of Saraburi provincial police, Pol Maj-Gen Chayanont Meesati, officers had received a tipoff about an attempt to smuggle a shipment of illegal narcotics from the north-eastern province of Loei to its destination in a southern province in a modified ambulance. The police had kept a lookout for the suspect vehicle on the Asian highway.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

