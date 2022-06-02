2 million meth pills seized from after a wild car chase near Bangkok
Police seized more than two million methamphetamine pills from an abandoned van, which had been modified to look like an ambulance, following a car chase involving police from Saraburi province, through Ayutthaya, into Bangkok’s Min Buri area, today (Sunday).
According to the commander of Saraburi provincial police, Pol Maj-Gen Chayanont Meesati, officers had received a tipoff about an attempt to smuggle a shipment of illegal narcotics from the north-eastern province of Loei to its destination in a southern province in a modified ambulance. The police had kept a lookout for the suspect vehicle on the Asian highway.
By Thai PBS World
