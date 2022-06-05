Police probe dumping of 59 Rohingya on island off Satun

The Rohingya, a stateless Muslim minority in Myanmar's Rakhine State. Photo: United to End Genocide / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









Police are trying to find out who abandoned 59 Rohingya boat people, including five children, on an island off mainland Satun – and told them they were in Malaysia.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn has been assigned to travel to the southern province to help investigators shed light on the case.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

