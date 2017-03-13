Smart jacket from Google, Levi’s arrives this fall for $350

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
PanARMENIAN.Net – It’s been nearly two years since Google and Levi’s announced their plans to work on connected garments, an idea born out of the tech giant’s Advanced Technology and Products group. The first piece of this project is a connected jacket called the Commuter, which uses Google’s Jacquard technology to turn its denim fabric into a gesture-controlled canvas.

Although it was known it’d be launching as a consumer product eventually, up until today no pricing or availability details were known. But at SXSW, during a panel titled Beyond the Screens: the Ubiquity of Connectivity, Levi’s and Google revealed that the smart trucker jacket will be arriving this fall for $350, Engadget reports.

