A woman was arrested on Monday for stealing a newborn from his Myanmar parents after pretending to be a caretaker.

Suneeporn Sakdee was lying in bed with a five-day-old boy when police called on her house in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom. When asked for the birth certificate of the baby, she burst into tears and admitted she had stolen him from his Myanmar parents on Sunday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS