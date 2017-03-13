Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Missing Thai girl is “protecting US teacher rapist”

Thaivisa has learnt that the Thai woman reported missing after taking a convicted US rapist for a teaching job in Rayong could be protecting him and helping him escape from justice.

On Saturday the family of 29 year old Nittaya Polsripim – or Neung, an agent who finds jobs for foreigners – had gone on Facebook to appeal for help in finding her after she had disappeared for two weeks.

She was discovered to be with an American man on a fake passport who it is understood has served time for rape.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thai Visa News

