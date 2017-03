BANGKOK — Passengers were stranded aboard the Airport Rail Link on Monday evening when the line broke down following the sound of an explosion, according to social media reports.

The airport-bound train reportedly stopped running between the Ratchaprarop and Ramkhamhaeng stations at about 6:30pm. Passengers stranded in the train said they had to break open emergency exit for air, as air conditioning in the carriages also stopped working.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Khaosod English