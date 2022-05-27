May 27, 2022

CCSA Expects to Announce COVID an Endemic Disease Soon

4 hours ago TN
Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is expected to announce the transition of COVID-19 from a pandemic to an endemic sooner than later.///

Citing information from the Ministry of Public Health, Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said related organizations are preparing plans for the transition. The move came as the number of daily COVID-19 infections is starting to stabilize. Officials also indicated that the severity of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is less than that of seasonal flu, whereas the vaccination coverage has been increasing at a constant pace.

