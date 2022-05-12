COVID to Become Endemic Soon in Thailand









BANGKOK, May 12 (TNA) – The public health minister said the local COVID-19 situation improved and would become endemic in the near future and he ordered the Department of Disease Control to work out disease control measures for the reopening of pubs and bars.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said COVID-19 was approaching its endemic status in the country as the number of active cases was falling. However, he said, he did not demand COVID-19 be declared an endemic disease on July 1.

