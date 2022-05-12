May 12, 2022

‘Endemic sandbox’ proposed for islands, nightspots would reopen

TN
Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket

Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket. Photo: Tony Ng. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The Public Health Ministry will propose declaring Covid-19 endemic on three major tourist islands – Koh Samui in Surat Thani province, Koh Chang in Trat and Phuket – and the reopening of night entertainment venues there.

Health permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Thursday the ministry would seek approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for its “endemic sandbox” initiative, a first step towards declaring Covid-19 an endemic disease nationwide.

Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

