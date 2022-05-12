‘Endemic sandbox’ proposed for islands, nightspots would reopen
The Public Health Ministry will propose declaring Covid-19 endemic on three major tourist islands – Koh Samui in Surat Thani province, Koh Chang in Trat and Phuket – and the reopening of night entertainment venues there.
Health permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Thursday the ministry would seek approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for its “endemic sandbox” initiative, a first step towards declaring Covid-19 an endemic disease nationwide.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST
