‘Endemic sandbox’ proposed for islands, nightspots would reopen









The Public Health Ministry will propose declaring Covid-19 endemic on three major tourist islands – Koh Samui in Surat Thani province, Koh Chang in Trat and Phuket – and the reopening of night entertainment venues there.

Health permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Thursday the ministry would seek approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for its “endemic sandbox” initiative, a first step towards declaring Covid-19 an endemic disease nationwide.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

