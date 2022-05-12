Kanchanaburi school drops military-style uniforms for kindergarteners after backlash
A school in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi has backed off its plan for kindergarten students to wear military style fatigues once a week, after it came under heavy criticism for unnecessarily increasing the financial burden on parents and for its supposed military indoctrination.
The school will, however, still require Grade 3 kindergarteners to undergo territorial defence training, albeit without the uniform.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World