Kanchanaburi school drops military-style uniforms for kindergarteners after backlash









A school in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi has backed off its plan for kindergarten students to wear military style fatigues once a week, after it came under heavy criticism for unnecessarily increasing the financial burden on parents and for its supposed military indoctrination.

The school will, however, still require Grade 3 kindergarteners to undergo territorial defence training, albeit without the uniform.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

