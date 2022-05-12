May 12, 2022

Kanchanaburi school drops military-style uniforms for kindergarteners after backlash

5 hours ago TN
Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie with a mobile phone. Photo: pxhere.




A school in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi has backed off its plan for kindergarten students to wear military style fatigues once a week, after it came under heavy criticism for unnecessarily increasing the financial burden on parents and for its supposed military indoctrination.

The school will, however, still require Grade 3 kindergarteners to undergo territorial defence training, albeit without the uniform.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

