Owner of Nakhon Sawan cadet school gets death for boy’s fatal beating





NAKHON SAWAN: The provincial court has sentenced the owner of a private military cadet school to death, and his wife and mother-in-law to life imprisonment, for the fatal disciplinary beating of a 15-year-old student.

The court issued its judgement on May 12, ordering capital punishment for Natthaphol Thavornphibun, the owner of Ban Phi Nat tutorial school in tambon Wat Sai of Muang district of this northern province.

