Thu. May 14th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Owner of Nakhon Sawan cadet school gets death for boy’s fatal beating

1 min read
18 mins ago TN
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


NAKHON SAWAN: The provincial court has sentenced the owner of a private military cadet school to death, and his wife and mother-in-law to life imprisonment, for the fatal disciplinary beating of a 15-year-old student.

The court issued its judgement on May 12, ordering capital punishment for Natthaphol Thavornphibun, the owner of Ban Phi Nat tutorial school in tambon Wat Sai of Muang district of this northern province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chalit Poomrueng
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Man arrested for killing monk in Lampang

4 days ago TN
1 min read

German expat stabbed to death in Prachin Buri

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Security guard suicide funeral draws scores of politicians

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Shopping malls to reopen with robots, drones, masks

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Records One More Coronavirus Case

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Owner of Nakhon Sawan cadet school gets death for boy’s fatal beating

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Phuket airport to resume limited operations this Saturday

30 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close