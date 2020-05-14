COVID-19: Phuket airport to resume limited operations this Saturday

COVID-19: Phuket airport to resume limited operations this Saturday1 min read
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has granted permission for Phuket international airport to resume limited operations this Saturday.
The airport was closed on April 3rd to restrict air travel, as part of the preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, especially being carried by in-bound passengers. The lockdown measure is due to expire on Friday.
The airport will serve both domestic and international flights.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World