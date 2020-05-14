Thu. May 14th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19: Phuket airport to resume limited operations this Saturday

1 min read
35 mins ago TN
Nok Air Boeing 737-800 in Phuket.

Nok Air Boeing 737-800 at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Jakkrit Prasertwit.


The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has granted permission for Phuket international airport to resume limited operations this Saturday.

The airport was closed on April 3rd to restrict air travel, as part of the preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, especially being carried by in-bound passengers. The lockdown measure is due to expire on Friday.

The airport will serve both domestic and international flights.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Coronavirus: Governor to request Phuket airport to reopen

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Phuket officials report zero Coronavirus cases, total holds at 224

2 days ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Phuket dispersal raises fear

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Shopping malls to reopen with robots, drones, masks

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Records One More Coronavirus Case

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Owner of Nakhon Sawan cadet school gets death for boy’s fatal beating

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Phuket airport to resume limited operations this Saturday

35 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close