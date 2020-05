Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked the Thai people for their collective efforts in making it possible for Thailand to achieve no new COVID-19 infections today.

In the meantime, he urged everyone to continue to be disciplined and to adhere strictly to all the measures imposed to prevent the spread of the disease.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

