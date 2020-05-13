COVID-19: New Normal at Chiang Mai market

COVID-19: New Normal at Chiang Mai market1 min read
CHIANG MAI (NNT) – As people and businesses are now adapting to the New Normal, a market at Chiang Mai University has opened the “New Normal Marke” with social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while providing free retail space for vendors affected by the pandemic.
Chiang Mai University’s Kad Angkaew market opens today with the New Normal measures, where all visitors must clean their hands have their temperature taken upon entry.
Full story: Link Name
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand