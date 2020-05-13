Wed. May 13th, 2020

COVID-19: New Normal at Chiang Mai market

Market and street in Chiang Mai

Market and street in Chiang Mai. Photo: Josch13 (PIxabay).


CHIANG MAI (NNT) – As people and businesses are now adapting to the New Normal, a market at Chiang Mai University has opened the “New Normal Marke” with social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while providing free retail space for vendors affected by the pandemic.

Chiang Mai University’s Kad Angkaew market opens today with the New Normal measures, where all visitors must clean their hands have their temperature taken upon entry.

National News Bureau of Thailand

COVID-19: New Normal at Chiang Mai market

