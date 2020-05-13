COVID-19: New Normal at Chiang Mai market





CHIANG MAI (NNT) – As people and businesses are now adapting to the New Normal, a market at Chiang Mai University has opened the “New Normal Marke” with social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while providing free retail space for vendors affected by the pandemic.

Chiang Mai University’s Kad Angkaew market opens today with the New Normal measures, where all visitors must clean their hands have their temperature taken upon entry.

Full story: Link Name

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: hugh brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



