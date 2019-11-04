Three dangerous prisoners including American escape from Pattaya Provincial Court, one police officer stabbed





Pattaya – Three prisoners including an American who have escaped from the Pattaya Provincial Court are now being hunted. A police officer has been injured from a stab wound.

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 3:30PM at a jail in the Pattaya City Provincial Court.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find Capt Tanamet Potipan of the Sattahip Police has been injured from a stab wound at the jail holding cell. He was rushed to a local hospital.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

