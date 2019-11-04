Three dangerous prisoners including American escape from Pattaya Provincial Court, one police officer stabbed

Three dangerous prisoners including American escape from Pattaya Provincial Court, one police officer stabbed1 min read
Pattaya – Three prisoners including an American who have escaped from the Pattaya Provincial Court are now being hunted. A police officer has been injured from a stab wound.
The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 3:30PM at a jail in the Pattaya City Provincial Court.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find Capt Tanamet Potipan of the Sattahip Police has been injured from a stab wound at the jail holding cell. He was rushed to a local hospital.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News