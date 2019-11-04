Billionaire trafficker arrested over mass graves case that saw Rohingya shipped to Phuket

Billionaire trafficker arrested over mass graves case that saw Rohingya shipped to Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: A baht-billionaire allegedly involved in the human trafficking of Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar in the notorious case leading to the discovery of mass graves of the migrants on the Thai side of the Malaysian border four years ago has been handed over to Thai authorities after being arrested in Cambodia.
The trafficking ring saw Rohingya shipped to Phuket as well as Bangkok and to the South in the hope of being smuggled into Malaysia, Immigration Bureau Deputy Chief Maj Gen Surapong Chaichan explained at a special press conference held in Bangkok yesterday (Nov 3).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News