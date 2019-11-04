Mon. Nov 4th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Billionaire trafficker arrested over mass graves case that saw Rohingya shipped to Phuket

1 min read
3 hours ago TN
Rohingya men in Myanmar

Rohingya men in Myanmar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


PHUKET: A baht-billionaire allegedly involved in the human trafficking of Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar in the notorious case leading to the discovery of mass graves of the migrants on the Thai side of the Malaysian border four years ago has been handed over to Thai authorities after being arrested in Cambodia.

The trafficking ring saw Rohingya shipped to Phuket as well as Bangkok and to the South in the hope of being smuggled into Malaysia, Immigration Bureau Deputy Chief Maj Gen Surapong Chaichan explained at a special press conference held in Bangkok yesterday (Nov 3).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Trump Invites ASEAN Leaders to Special Meeting in US Early Next Year

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

US agrees to consider Thailand’s request for a review of GSP cuts

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Former pop idol Pookie confesses to drug trafficking, laundering

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Nakhon Ratchasima Suffering Water Shortages

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Trump Invites ASEAN Leaders to Special Meeting in US Early Next Year

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

US agrees to consider Thailand’s request for a review of GSP cuts

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Former pop idol Pookie confesses to drug trafficking, laundering

3 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close