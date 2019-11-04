Mon. Nov 4th, 2019

Former pop idol Pookie confesses to drug trafficking, laundering

Supreme Court of Thailand

Main entrance of the Supreme Court of Thailand. Photo: Wattana Songpetchmongkol.


Former hit singer Prissana Praisaeng, aka Pookie, and her husband confessed to drug trafficking and money laundering when they appeared in the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Monday.

Corrections Department officials took the former pop idol, her husband and three other suspects to the court on Monday for the examination of evidence and witness lists ahead of their trial for drug trafficking and money laundering.

