Former pop idol Pookie confesses to drug trafficking, laundering

Former pop idol Pookie confesses to drug trafficking, laundering1 min read
Former hit singer Prissana Praisaeng, aka Pookie, and her husband confessed to drug trafficking and money laundering when they appeared in the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Monday. and three other suspects to the Criminal Court on Monday for the examination of evidence and witness lists ahead of their trial for drug trafficking and money laundering.
Corrections Department officials took the former pop idol, her husband and three other suspects to the court on Monday for the examination of evidence and witness lists ahead of their trial for drug trafficking and money laundering.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS