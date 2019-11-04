Mon. Nov 4th, 2019

US agrees to consider Thailand’s request for a review of GSP cuts

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi province. Photo: Cpl. Wesley Timm / United States Marines Corps.


The United States has agreed to consider Thailand’s request for a review of the suspension of trade preferences for Thai exports, under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, in order to mitigate the impacts on the Thai private sector.

The US move was conveyed to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha by US National Security advisor Robert C O’Brien during their talks on the side-lines of the ASEAN Summit this morning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

