US agrees to consider Thailand’s request for a review of GSP cuts





The United States has agreed to consider Thailand’s request for a review of the suspension of trade preferences for Thai exports, under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, in order to mitigate the impacts on the Thai private sector.

The US move was conveyed to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha by US National Security advisor Robert C O’Brien during their talks on the side-lines of the ASEAN Summit this morning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



