Mon. Nov 4th, 2019

Trump Invites ASEAN Leaders to Special Meeting in US Early Next Year

Donald Trump speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference

Donald Trump speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Photo: Gage Skidmore / flickr.


NONTHABURI, Nov 4 (TNA) – ASEAN leaders did not attend the ASEAN-US Summit and sent their foreign ministers there instead, while United States President Donald Trump invited ASEAN leaders to a special meeting in the US early next year.

Mr Trump sent Robert O’Brien, US National Security Advisor and Special Presidential Envoy, to the ASEAN-US Summit at the IMPACT exhibition and convention complex. In response, seven ASEAN leaders had their foreign ministers attend the summit on their behalf. The response was reportedly the consensus of ASEAN leaders.

