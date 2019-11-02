Sat. Nov 2nd, 2019

ASEAN leaders attending 35th ASEAN Summit

Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha attending ASEAN leaders' gathering

Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha attending ASEAN leaders' gathering. Photo: Gen.Prayut Chan-o-cha ทีมงาน / Facebook.


BANGKOK(NNT) – ASEAN leaders have traveled to Thailand to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits from November 2 to November 4, 2019. The Summit is considering efforts to promote sustainable cooperation, and preparations for ASEAN to meet the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s challenges.

Senior officials of all 10 ASEAN member states have prepared documents, issues and an agenda for the ASEAN Summit, and related summits involving three major ASEAN concerns: political security, the economy and society and culture, plus preparations for ASEAN to cope with future changes. That includes the creation of partnerships, security and connectivity within the region and outside it, as well as Indo-Pacific connectivity.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: tewit kemtong,
Rewriter: Asma Thinkohkaew
National News Bureau of Thailand

