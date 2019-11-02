Britons Call Out ‘Get Sterilised’ London Billboard Featuring Only White People

Britons Call Out ‘Get Sterilised’ London Billboard Featuring Only White People1 min read
A pro-sterilisation billboard spotted in London has reignited the conversation about multiculturalism and diversity.
The message, apparently put up in North London’s Holloway Road, read: “Imagine a city less crowed [sic]… do your part–get sterilised! Yay!”
Notably, all of the cartoonish kids on the billboard are white, raising questions among social media users over whether it appealed specifically to white people.
Sputnik International
Spotted in London (Holloway Road)…
Funny, this sign doesn’t meet the usual ‘diversity’ requirements of all the others around London. pic.twitter.com/dHmH6E6hgJ
— Charlie (@CharlieIDM) October 24, 2019