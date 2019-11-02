Sat. Nov 2nd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Britons Call Out ‘Get Sterilised’ London Billboard Featuring Only White People

1 min read
8 mins ago TN
Girls walking in London, UK

Girls walking in London, England. Photo: DAVID HOLT / flickr.


A pro-sterilisation billboard spotted in London has reignited the conversation about multiculturalism and diversity.

The message, apparently put up in North London’s Holloway Road, read: “Imagine a city less crowed [sic]… do your part–get sterilised! Yay!”

Notably, all of the cartoonish kids on the billboard are white, raising questions among social media users over whether it appealed specifically to white people.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ASEAN leaders attending 35th ASEAN Summit

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Over 30 Pakistani Migrants Found in Lorry in France

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tropical storm Matmo bringing heavy rain

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

ASEAN leaders attending 35th ASEAN Summit

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Britons Call Out ‘Get Sterilised’ London Billboard Featuring Only White People

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Over 30 Pakistani Migrants Found in Lorry in France

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Xiaomi to launch five-camera Mi CC9 Pro on November 5

24 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close