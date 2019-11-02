Over 30 Pakistani Migrants Found in Lorry in France





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – More than 30 migrants from Pakistan have been found hidden in a lorry in southern France, prosecutors said today.

They said the driver, who was also from Pakistan, was detained.

The discovery came after 39 people, all believed to be Vietnamese nationals, were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain last month, laying bare again the risks of illegal migrant routes to Europe.

Tasnim News Agency

