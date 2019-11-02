Sat. Nov 2nd, 2019

Xiaomi to launch five-camera Mi CC9 Pro on November 5

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro are the same phone with the same specs for different markets. Photo: Xiaomi.


PanARMENIAN.Net – The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro has been in the rumor mill for the past month and the device is allegedly coming with 30W fast-charging. Another rumor saying the phone will have a 108 MP camera appears to be true, according to a poster by Xiaomi, saying the phone will arrive on November 5, GSMArena reports.

The image also reveals the Mi CC9 Pro will have a total of five cameras, lined up vertically. The setup also shows two dual-LED flashes next to a sign, saying “5X Optical”, giving heads up about the telephoto camera.

