BANGKOK, Nov 1 (TNA) — Google has studied the digital market in Southeast Asia and found 47 million Thai people used the internet.

April Srivikorn, acting manager of Google Thailand, said Google, Temasek and Bain & Company found in their joint study that the value of digital economy in Southeast Asia exceeded US$100 billion.

