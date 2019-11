PHUKET: A search team this morning found the body a foreign man believed to be that of missing 31-year-old Belarus tourist M. S., who disappeared while swimming at Nai Thon Beach on Tuesday night (Oct 29).

The search team discovered the body washed onto rocks on the headland at the southern end of the beach at about 7:45am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts